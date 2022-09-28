Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.34. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

