Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 548 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 785.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 364,584 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,773.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 148,438 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

