Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,514.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,514.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,395,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

