Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

