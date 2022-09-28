Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FLJP stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.