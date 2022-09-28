Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

TAK opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

