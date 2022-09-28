Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

