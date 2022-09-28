Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

