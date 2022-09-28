Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $805,680,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $995,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWZ opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

