Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $487.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.42. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

