Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 16,704.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,604,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 303,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 877.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 256,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 230,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.