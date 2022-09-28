Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $394.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.07 and its 200 day moving average is $399.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.