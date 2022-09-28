Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $307,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.77. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.71 and a 1 year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

