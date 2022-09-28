Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $150,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

