Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.