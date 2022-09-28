Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $177.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

