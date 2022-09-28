Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

