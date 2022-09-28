Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

