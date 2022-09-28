Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $97,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

