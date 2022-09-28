Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $2,099.50 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,634.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,179.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,102.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.1 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

