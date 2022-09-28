Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IP opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

