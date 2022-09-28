Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $23,959,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

