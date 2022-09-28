Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 14.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.41 and a one year high of 28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is 17.14.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

