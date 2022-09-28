Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

