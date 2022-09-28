Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

