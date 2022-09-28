Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

