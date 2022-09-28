Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 88 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.92 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

