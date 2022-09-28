Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

