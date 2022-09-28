Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

ENPH stock opened at $284.81 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

