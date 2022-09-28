Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

