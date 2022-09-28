Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 79,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

