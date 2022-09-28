Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Unconventional Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GXC stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $118.86.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

