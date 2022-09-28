Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

