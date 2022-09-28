Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,282,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $284.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average is $274.82.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

