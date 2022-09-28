Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

