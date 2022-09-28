Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,293 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after acquiring an additional 106,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,966,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TAXF opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

