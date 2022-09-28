Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after acquiring an additional 109,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 833,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:INDA opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

