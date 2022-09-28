Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 598 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.