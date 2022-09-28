Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 606 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

