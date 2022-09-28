Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 916 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 279,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.1% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.