Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

