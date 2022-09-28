Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 112,575 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,414.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,575 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

