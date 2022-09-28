HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

ICLN opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

