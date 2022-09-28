HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 576 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

