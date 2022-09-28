HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

