HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celularity were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Celularity by 1,119,750.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.
CELU stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Celularity Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $345.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
