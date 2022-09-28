HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,169 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 202,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 108.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.