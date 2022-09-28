HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,048 shares of company stock worth $99,753,342. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.