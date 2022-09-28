HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $138.08.

