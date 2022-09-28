HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

